A telefonica logo at the booth of the Spanish Telefonica at the CeBIT computing trade fair in Hanover, northern Germany, 21 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The possible final sale of Telefonica's operations in Mexico and Central America would be supportive for the Spanish telecom firm's credit spreads, ING analysts say, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

ING's comments follow information published by El Economista, citing sources with knowledge about the matter, saying that Telefonica is in advanced talks to sell in full or in part its operations in those Latin American regions in an effort to reduce its debt load and prop up its historically-low share price.