Brazilian President Michel Temer (L), speaks with Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, during the announcement of a loan program worth 194.3 billion reais ($50.8 million) that will be used to fund agricultural activities in 2018-2019, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer annouced Wednesday a loan program worth 194.3 billion reais ($50.8 million) that will be used to fund agricultural activities in 2018-2019.

"We are renovating our commitment with farmers, who have turned Brazil into an agricultural powerhouse," Temer said.