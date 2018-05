Brazilian armed forces ask truckers to unblock the BR040 route near Luziania, Brazil, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian armed forces ask truckers to unblock the BR040 route near Luziania, Brazil, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Truckers maintain their protest over the high price of fuel on the BR040 route near Cristalina, Brazil, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Drivers gather on a road during a chaotic fifth day of truck driver strikes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 May 2018. Brazilian president Michel Temer was forced to call on the Army to unblock the roads after the coastal town was brought to a standstill by striking truck drivers. The truck drivers are protesting against the high price of fuel. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO LACERDA

The President of Brazil on Sunday yielded to pressure from truck drivers and announced a new reduction in diesel prices to end the transport strike that has paralyzed Brazil for seven days.

The government of President Michel Temer decided to cut the diesel price by 0.46 reais (about $0.13) per liter and freeze it for 60 days, after the truckers' refusal to accept the 30-day diesel price freeze that had been agreed on Thursday.