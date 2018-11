Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, gives a press briefing at EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Hoslet

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit said here Wednesday that the United Kingdom and the bloc have reached an agreement to avoid the need for a customs boundary between the Republic of Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

"We have found a solution to avoid a hard border in Ireland," Michel Barnier told a press conference in Brussels after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that her Cabinet backed the draft Brexit pact.