Customers, unionists and members of the media are seen outside a Carrefour Supermarket and company's Belgian headquarters, in the Evere district of Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

French retail giant Carrefour and the United Kingdom's Tesco on Monday announced a three-year joint purchasing alliance that would mean better prices for consumers.

In a joint statement, Carrefour and Tesco, two of Europe's largest retailers, said the alliance was set to be finalized within two months.