Tesco said Monday that it has reached a 16.4 million pound ($21.4 million) settlement with the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority over a 2016 cyber attack on the supermarket chain's banking business, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The FCA said Tesco was fined for failing to exercise due skill, care, and diligence in protecting its customers and that the attackers exploited deficiencies in Tesco Bank's systems. The regulator said the attackers took 2.3 million pounds in the "largely avoidable" incident.