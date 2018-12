epa07058203 (FILE) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk delivers a presentation at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Sep 29 September 2017 (reissued Sep 30 2018). EPA-EFE/MORGAN SETTE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tesla Motors Inc., a US electric vehicle manufacturer, unveils a Tesla Model X crossover utility vehicle during the International Future Auto Expo at the exhibition and convention center in the southeastern city of Daegu, South Korea, Nov 01 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tesla Inc. is accelerating the construction of its Gigafactory 3 in China, which will begin producing vehicles during the second half of 2019, much earlier than planned, China Daily reported on Friday.

Both Tesla and the government of Shanghai, where the factory is located, confirmed that the construction of the facility is advancing faster than expected.