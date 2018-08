Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018, showing the exterior of the Tesla Motors showroom in Boston. EFE-EPA/CJ Gunther/File

Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018, showing the Tesla Motors logo on the front of its Model X automobile at its Boston showroom. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

The board of directors of Tesla Motors formed a special committee that will be tasked with studying the proposal that company founder Elon Musk is preparing to take the firm private, the electric automaker announced on Tuesday in a communique.

The committee is comprised of three independent directors: Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice.