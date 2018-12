Larry Ellison, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Oracle Corporation and owner of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden watches a match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 16, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Tesla named a pair of new independent directors —including Oracle Corp. Chairman and tech-industry luminary Larry Ellison — to a board that has been under fire for its oversight of Chief Executive Elon Musk, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Tesla said Ellison, who has been a public booster of the electric-car maker, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, the global head of human resources for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., joined its board on Thursday.