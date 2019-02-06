Tesla Inc. cut the price of its mass-market Model 3 sedan for the second time this year, with Chief Executive Elon Musk touting that the electric car now carries the long-promised $35,000 price tag, when including discounts and gas savings, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

Tesla shaved $1,100 off of the cheapest version of the Model 3, lowering the sticker price to $42,900. Last month, the company lowered prices by $2,000 for the entry version, after a federal tax credit for buyers of electric vehicles was cut in half on Jan. 1.