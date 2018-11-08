Tesla Inc. named Robyn Denholm as its new chairman, replacing Chief Executive Elon Musk as the head of the board with a relative outsider who will face the difficult task of overseeing the maverick billionaire, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

Denholm, the chief financial officer of Australian telecommunications company Telstra Corp., has served on Tesla's board since 2014 but has fewer ties to Musk than most of the company's directors. The companies said she would be leaving her CFO role at Telstra in May and until then relinquish her role as chair of Tesla's audit committee.