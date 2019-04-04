A customer looks over the Tesla Model 3 with a showman at the Tesla dealership showroom in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Tesla said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31 percent from the previous three months as the electric-car maker struggled to ship its Model 3 compact car to customers in Europe and China for the first time, according to a Dow Jones report made available to Efe Thursday.

The Silicon Valley automaker Wednesday said it delivered about 63,000 vehicles in the latest period, worse than analysts' already-lowered expectations. Analysts on average had predicted deliveries would drop to 73,500, according to FactSet, a figure reflecting total deliveries of Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles.