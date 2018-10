The Tesla sign is seen near Tesla China headquarters in Beijing, China, 25 July 2018. Despite the ongoing trade war between the USA and China, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk earlier this month announced the deal with Chinese authorities to build a new electric car production plant in Shanghai, which will be the first outside the USA. The new auto plant plans to produce 500,000 cars a year. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A baby crawls on the floor in front of the Tesla store in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 12 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

US electric automobile company Tesla confirmed Thursday that it has signed an agreement to secure a land parcel for the construction of their factory in Shanghai, for the next 50 years. It will be their first factory outside of the United States.

The company confirmed on their Weibo account (similar to Twitter) that they had offered 973 million yuan ($140.5 million) to use the land for the next half-century.