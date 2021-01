SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL

Electric car manufacturer Tesla said Saturday that it produced more than half a million vehicles during 2020, a new milestone for the company achieved in the times of the pandemic.

The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during the year, which is 36 percent more than in 2019. The delivery figure is slightly less than CEO Elon Musk's target of 500,000. EFE-EPA