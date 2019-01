Pedestrians pass the Tesla showroom at the pedestrian area Fressgass in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 23 February 2018 (reissued 30 January 2019). Tesla Inc. is to release thir 4th quarter 2018 financial results on 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Visitors view Tesla electric cars exhibited as part of the exhibition of Automak Formula Motors fair in new Cairo, Egypt, 30 September 2018 (reissued 30 January 2019). Tesla Inc. is to release thir 4th quarter 2018 financial results on 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

A Tesla sign is seen near Tesla China headquarters in Beijing, China, 25 July 2018 (reissued 30 January 2019). Tesla Inc. is to release thir 4th quarter 2018 financial results on 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Tesla, the luxury electric car manufacturer, said Wednesday that in 2018 it lost $976 million, 50 percent less than in 2017, after earning $139.5 million in the last quarter of the year.

The last three months of 2018 were the second consecutive quarter in which Tesla registered profits, having earned $311.5 million between July and September.