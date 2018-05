Sign at the Tesla showroom in the Fressgass pedestrian area in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Elon Musk wanted to talk about the future of Tesla Inc., self-driving cars, its next all-electric sport-utility vehicle and opening a factory in China, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

What he didn't seem eager to discuss with analysts in a quarterly conference call was the state of the business, after the Silicon Valley auto maker burned through about $1 billion during the first quarter as production struggles beset the Model 3 sedan.