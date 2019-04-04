Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, Dec 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBYN BECK / POOL

Tesla vehicles are parked outside a building at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound during a meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China, Jan 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

The Tesla Model 3 is displayed at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Tesla Inc. said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months as the electric-car maker struggled to ship its Model 3 compact car to customers in Europe and China for the first time, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Thursday.

The Silicon Valley auto maker Wednesday said it delivered about 63,000 vehicles in the latest period, worse than analysts' already-lowered expectations. Analysts on average had predicted deliveries would drop to 73,500, according to FactSet, a figure reflecting total deliveries of Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles.