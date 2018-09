Tesla's shares fell Friday after the company's Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton announced his resignation just one month into the job and after its CEO Elon Musk appeared on a podcast interview on Thursday, during which he smoked marijuana with the show's host.

Morton's announcement and Musk's interview, whose mental health has been questioned in the last few months, fueled a drop in Tesla's share price of more than $20, or 7.5 percent, just half an hour after the markets opened.