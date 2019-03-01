The Tesla Model 3 is displayed at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Tesla Inc. said it would begin shutting stores and move to selling vehicles only over the internet, an extraordinary step aimed at cutting costs so the company can sell its Model 3 compact at a long-delayed starting price of $35,000, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Friday.

Lowering the price to $35,000 - a key part of the Silicon Valley company's effort to become a mainstream auto maker - is a goal Tesla has discussed for years and repeatedly delayed, but the shift in its sales strategy was a surprise.