Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBYN BECK / POOL

Tesla is cutting its full-time workforce by 7 percent as part of an effort to lower costs so the company can sell the Model 3 sedan at a lower price, the auto maker's top executive told employees Friday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

"Tesla will need to make these cuts while increasing the Model 3 production rate and making many manufacturing engineering improvements in the coming months," Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees in a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.