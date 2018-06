The Tesla Model S P100D being introduced at an event in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018 (reissued June 12, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tesla Inc. on Tuesday said it will cut about 9 percent of its workforce in an effort to deliver its first profit during a make-or-break period of building a mass-market electric car, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The layoffs of about 3,500 employees come as Chief Executive Elon Musk reorganizes Tesla's management structure to make it flatter, and as the company tries to ramp up production of the all-electric Model 3 compact sedan.