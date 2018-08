A customer looks over the Tesla Model 3 with a showman at the Tesla dealership showroom in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Jul. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MACMAHON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tesla founder Elon Musk said late Friday that after listening to investors, he has decided not to take the company private.

Musk said he met with Tesla's board of directors Thursday to tell them he believes "the better path is for Tesla to remain public," to which the board agreed.