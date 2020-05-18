The logo of Thai Airways is seen inside a terminal of the Suvarnabhumi International airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand’s national flag carrier said Monday it would file for bankruptcy after suffering severe economic setbacks in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, accentuating its long-standing struggle to stay afloat.EFE-EPA