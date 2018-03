Pascal Bouchiat, French defense electronics group Thales' Chief Financial Officer (CFO), speaks during a news conference to present the company's 2017 full-year results at the Thales headquarters in La Defense, near Paris, France, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

France's Thales SA said Tuesday that net profit for 2017 fell 13 percent, but that it exceeded all of its annual financial targets, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The aerospace and defense company said net profit was 822 million euros ($1.01 billion) compared with 946 million euros the year before, weighed down by a sharp fall in capital gains on disposal of assets.