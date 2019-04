A Boeing 737 Max approaches during a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Longtime airplane executive Alan Mulally took the wheel at Ford Motor Co. in 2006 asking the type of questions you'd expect from an outsider, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.

Among the most pressing: Whatever happened to that aerodynamic family sedan named the Taurus?