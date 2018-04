A seasonal worker picks Riesling grapes at Surveyor's Hill vineyard outside Canberra, Australia, Mar. 12, 2015. EPA/FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

White nets cover grapevines protecting the grapes from birds as they ripen ahead of picking near Launceston, Tasmania, Apr. 2, 2017. EPA/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Private equity firm The Carlyle Group agreed to buy Australian vintner Accolade Wines Ltd. for 1 billion Australian dollars ($772 million), gaining a portfolio of mass-market brands popular in markets including the United Kingdom, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

Carlyle is buying the operation from Champ Private Equity, which created Accolade in early 2011 after buying two wine divisions from Constellation Brands Inc. for A$290 million.