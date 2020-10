An undated handout photo shows a diaper changer made by Plastic People from plastic waste, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. EFE/PLASTIC PEOPLE/EWA KOWALCZYK

An undated handout photo shows hotel lockers made by Plastic People from plastic waste, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. EFE/PLASTIC PEOPLE/EWA KOWALCZYK

An undated handout photo shows recycling bins made by Plastic People from plastic waste, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. EFE/PLASTIC PEOPLE/EWA KOWALCZYK

An undated handout photo shows drawers made by Plastic People from plastic waste, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. EFE/PLASTIC PEOPLE/EWA KOWALCZYK

An undated handout photo shows Argentinian Nano Morante and Spaniard Néstor Catalán, founders of Plastic People, at the company's workshop in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. EFE/PLASTIC PEOPLE/EWA KOWALCZYK

A small business in Vietnam is taking plastic waste pollution and turning it into furniture ranging from elegant pieces of design to social housing.

Plastic People was set up by Argentinian Nano Morante and Spaniard Néstor Catalán, and based on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon. EFE-EPA