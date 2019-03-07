Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE /ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi (R), President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Vice-President Luis de Guindos (L), attend a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Mar 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), arrives to attend a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Mar 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The European Central Bank made a major policy reversal Thursday, unveiling plans for fresh measures to stimulate the euro zone's faltering economy less than three months after phasing out a 2.6 trillion euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program, making it the first rich-country central bank to ease policy in response to the global slowdown, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.

The ECB said it would hold interest rates at their current levels at least through the end of this year, months longer than previously signaled, and announced plans for a fresh batch of cheap long-term loans for banks. The first loans will be launched in Sep, each with a maturity of two years.