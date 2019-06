A Huawei employee introduces face recognition and tracking technology to clients at the Huawei headquarters showroom in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A face recognition and tracking camera is seen in Huawei headquarters's showroom in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

What does your face reveal about how big of a financial risk you are, asked Dow Jones in a report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

One of the world's largest insurers thinks the answer is quite a bit. It is using facial-recognition technology on potential customers as part of its efforts to assess risk when it sells them financial products