The United Kingdom economy has so far weathered the political storm surrounding Brexit pretty well. But beneath the surface, there are harbingers of economic costs to come, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Saturday.

Researchers at the Centre for European Reform, a London think tank focused on European Union policy, estimate the economy was 2.5 percent smaller at the end of the second quarter than it would have been had voters chosen in 2016 to stay in the European Union.