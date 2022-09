A view on 5 September 2022 of a jewelry store in San Salvador that accepts bitcoin as payment. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A view of 5 September 2022 of a display case at a San Salvador jewelry store that accept payment in Bitcoin. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A year after being proclaimed by President Nayib Bukele with great fanfare, the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador has yet to bring any of the promised benefits and the head of state's former evangelism on behalf of cryptocurrency has been replaced by silence.

Polls showed that a majority of El Salvador's roughly 6.5 million people were not happy to see their country become a cryptocurrency laboratory.