US rapper/actress Eve (2-R), her husband Maximillion Cooper (R) and his four children arrives for the world premiere of 'Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

A view of the general atmosphere during the world premiere of 'Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

US actor/cast member Joe Anoa'i arrives for the world premiere of 'Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

Mexican actress/cast member Eiza Gonzalez arrives for the world premiere of 'Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

US actor/cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives for the world premiere of 'Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Idris Elba and Jason Statham have in Los Angeles attended the world premiere of "Hobbs and Shaw," the first spin off of the successful Fast and Furious franchise.

Hobbs and Shaw's Saturday night premiere at the Dolby Theater was disrupted 30 minutes into the screening after an electrical issue caused sparks to fly, leading some viewers to jump out of their seats.