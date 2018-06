The family of Fernando Perez Castro, seen here during an interview with EFE on June 1, 2018, owns large vineyards in Baja California, where Jesuits first planted grapevines in the 18th century and which now produces 90 percent of Mexican wines and has turned its Ensenada municipality into a key spot for oenotourism. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

A man works in a winery on June 1, 2018, in Baja California, where Jesuits first planted grapevines in the 18th century and which now produces 90 percent of Mexican wines and has turned its Ensenada municipality into a key spot for oenotourism. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

Photo of a vineyard taken on June 1, 2018, in Baja California, where Jesuits first planted grapevines in the 18th century and which now produces 90 percent of Mexican wines and has turned its Ensenada municipality into a key spot for oenotourism. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

Ideal climatic conditions and the effervescence of a new vintage still forging its own identity from grapes that flourish in the Valle de Guadalupe are elements of certain Mexican wines that come as a welcome surprise to the palate.

Valle de Guadalupe in the northwestern state of Baja California covers around 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of vineyards that run along an approximately 25-kilometer (16-mile) corridor.