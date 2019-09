A man passes next to the logo of the travel company Thomas Cook in front of the headquarters of the German branch of Thomas Cook in Oberursel, Germany, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

The bankruptcy of British tour operator Thomas Cook has put key sectors of the United Kingdom economy, such as the car industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and financial services, on guard over the possible adverse effects of Brexit.

The fall of the pound sterling, a slowdown of investments and difficulties in planning the future, given the uncertainty surrounding the process of leaving the European Union, are some of the obstacles that British companies are already dealing with.