People buy televisions at a supermarket during a Black Friday sale in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 22 November 2018. Black Friday is an day following Thanksgiving Day , annually held on the fourth Thursday in November, in the United States and generally marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov 22 (efe-epa) - A few hours before the official start of Black Friday, thousands of people on Thursday queued at the doors of shops and department stores in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, to fight for the best deals in a country that has not yet recovered from its economic crisis.

Despite the severe recession that hit the South American giant in 2015 and 2016, a period in which the economy plummeted by 7 percent and of which it is just beginning to show signs of recovery, anxious consumers were crowded together waiting for sales and promotions in front of commercial establishments, where sales this year are expected to increase by 3 percent over 2017.