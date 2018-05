An exhibitor demonstrates a robot helping handicapped to walk at the 21st China Beijing international high-tech expo in Beijing, China, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese visitor uses his mobile phone to take photo to a screen showing the video about pilotless automobile at the 21st China Beijing international high-tech expo in Beijing, China, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese visitor wears virtual reality (VR) goggles to experience a VR game at the 21st China Beijing international high-tech expo in Beijing, China, 17 May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

An exhibitor demonstrates to drive an unmanned scooter at the 21st China Beijing international high-tech expo in Beijing, China, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A robot performs dance at the 21st China Beijing international high-tech expo in Beijing, China, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Thousands of tech companies were showcasing their latest cutting edge wares at the 21st Beijing International High-tech expo, which opened its doors on Thursday.

CHITECH would host 1,600 exhibitors from all over the world, with around 300,000 people expected to visit the expo over the next four days, according to the event's website.