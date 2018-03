Head of Yoga and Values in Jails Pamela Martinez (l) greets Spain's ambassador to Uruguay, Javier Sangro de Liniers (r) during a breakfast forum organized by Uruguay's Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Head of Yoga and Values in Jails Pamela Martinez poses for a photo during a breakfast forum organized by Uruguay's Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Spain's ambassador to Uruguay, Javier Sangro de Liniers (l) and Uruguayan Labor and Social Security Minister Ernesto Murro (r) speak during a breakfast forum organized by Uruguay's Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Three Uruguayan companies on Wednesday signed their commitment to participate in the "Yoga and Values in Jails" program aimed at guaranteeing the rehabilitation of former convicts by providing them with jobs.

The initiative was laid out during a breakfast forum organized by Uruguay's Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation.