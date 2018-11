The corporate headquarters of ThyssenKrupp in Essen, Germany, 21 November 2018 as the company presented its 2017/18 fiscal year results. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Thyssenkrupp AG said Wednesday that its net loss widened in its fiscal fourth quarter but that it remains cautiously optimistic for the year ahead and has issued new guidance, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The group reported a net loss of 182 million euros ($207.8 million) for the July-to-September period compared with a loss of 84 million euros a year earlier. Sales climbed to 11.06 billion euros from 10.68 billion euros, the company said.