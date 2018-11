Shares of Tiffany & Co. sank 5.7 percent toward a 7-month low in premarket trade Wednesday, after the luxury jewelry retailer reported fiscal third-quarter sales that missed expectations, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 fell to $94.9 million, or 77 cents a share, from $100.2 million, or 80 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.