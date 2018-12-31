Pedestrians look at a huge screen displaying breaking news about the detention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Tokyo court on Monday extended to Jan. 11 the detention of Nissan Motor´s former president Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in connection with financial misconduct allegations.

The 64-year-old French-Brazilian businessman has been in pretrial detention since Nov. 19 for allegedly concealing from the authorities part of the compensation he received since 2011, and committing a breach of trust by asking Nissan to assume a series of losses incurred by the executive in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.