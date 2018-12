Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011 (reissued Dec. 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

A view of Nissan Motor Co. global headquarters showroom in Yokohama, Japan, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A Tokyo court has granted bail to the aide of the detained former Nissan Motor chairman on Tuesday, Japan’s state broadcaster NHK reported.

Nissan’s ex-representative director Greg Kelly was arrested last month along with Carlos Ghosn over financial misconduct for underreporting Ghosn’s earnings.