The interior of Toyota Motor Corp.'s Toyota LQ concept vehicle is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Attendees look at Toyota Motor Corp.'s Toyota Mirai Concept fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

An attendee looks at Toyota Motor Corp.'s Toyota LQ concept vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

A woman poses for photographs with a futuristic Toyota car at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The 46th edition of the biennial Tokyo Motor Show was thrown open for a media preview on Wednesday, offering a peek into the future of the automobile world with a range of eco-friendly electric vehicles and self-driven cars on the display.

Some 180 companies are participating in one of the biggest automotive events that will continue until Nov. 4, displaying the futuristic transformations of the sector. EFE-EPA