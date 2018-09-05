A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during an afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index Wednesday concluded trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a decline of 116.07 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 22,580.83.

The broader-based Topix fell 13.28 points, 0.77 percent, to settle at 1,704.96.