A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Thursday with a fall of 417.71 points, or 1.91 percent, to stand at 21,501.62.

The broader-based Topix index lost 29.89 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 1,610.60.