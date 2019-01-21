A businessman looks at an electric quotation board, in this image taken with zoom effect, displaying the Tokyo stock share prices in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 10, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Monday with a rise of 53.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to stand at 20,719.33.

The broader-based Topix index rose 8.78 points, or 0.56 percent, to stand at 1,566.37.