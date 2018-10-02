A pedestrian watches stock prices on an electric display in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 20, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Tuesday with an increase of 24.86 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 24,270.62.

The broader-based Topix advanced 6.07 points, or 0.33 percent, to settle at 1,824.03.