A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the TokyoStock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Friday with a drop of 126.08 points, or 0.56 percent, to stand at 22,532.08.

The broader-based Topix fell 11.79 points, 0.69 percent, to end the day at 1,692.85.