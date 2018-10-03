A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Wednesday with a decline of 159.66 points, or 0.66 percent, to stand at 24,110.96.

The broader-based Topix index lost 21.30 points, or 1.17 percent, to stand at 1,802.73.