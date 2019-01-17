A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Thursday declined 40.48 points, or 0.20 percent, to stand at 20,402.27 points.

The broad-based Topix index earned 5.43 points, or 0.35 percent, to stand at 1,543.20 points.