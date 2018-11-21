Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Wednesday with a drop of 75.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to stand at 21,507.54.

The broader-based Topix index lost 9.78 points, or 0.60 percent, to stand at 1,615.89.